MUST WATCH: Gorilla Glue finally removed from woman’s hair after 4-hour procedure

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is coming to the rescue of a woman who substituted her hairspray — with Gorilla Glue. She’s taking over the internet with the documentation of her hair horrors, and many have even dubbed her the “Gorilla Glue Girl.”



Tessica Brown’s plight with the industrial-strength, permanent adhesive has gone viral after she used it on her hair over a month ago. She has documented her painful journey online.

Gorilla Glue has issued a statement on the matter — saying the product is not intended for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. They also added they are glad she’s getting medical treatment.

A trip to the emergency room didn’t loosen Brown’s rock-hard hair.

A friend was finally able to cut off her ponytail using “Goof Off” super glue remover, but the glue on her scalp still wouldn’t budge. That’s when Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng offered to help her for free. The process required four hours, light anesthesia and a special concoction of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone.

Tessica Brown’s journey has inspired some onlookers to donate to a GoFundMe. At this time, it has raised over $20,000.