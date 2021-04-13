MUST SEE: Zoo creates rocket ship for panda

As Russia celebrates the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin in space, a panda at the Moscow zoo had his own ‘cosmic experience.’ Gagarin’s 108-minute flight into space set new a horizon for humanity and overnight turned the farmworker’s son into one of the century’s heroes.

Ru Yi, the panda, had his chance to lift off on a bamboo rocket made especially for him by zoo workers.

The bear-sized rocket, which took several days to construct, held Ru Yi’s attention only momentarily. The large panda decided to leave space exploration for another day and instead chose to nibble on some bamboo.