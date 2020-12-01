MUST SEE: The White House is decked out for the holiday season!

The White House is decked out for the holiday season. This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful” and features decorations honoring first responders and frontline workers.



The Red Room of the White House is decorated to recognize those battling the pandemic, including ornaments of first responders wearing masks and nurses uniforms.



In the China Room, the First Family has stockings with their names, “POTUS”, “FLOTUS” and “Barron” hanging by a fireplace – with milk, cookies, and note left for Santa.