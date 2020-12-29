MUST SEE: Swimming club in Russia takes frozen plunge

Dozens of Siberian enthusiasts braved the freezing cold weather in the Russian northeastern city of Omsk where day temperatures do not rise over minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Donned in Santa hats, members of a local winter swimming club gather at the shore of the Irtysh river every week from December until May to take a dip in the icy water.

Those who swim in the cold water believe it boosts their immunity and fortifies their body against any diseases.

Cheering swimmers were seen trembling after getting out of icy-cold water, but with the smiles on their faces, they congratulated each other with the New Year and wished everyone good health.

Up to 100 people attend swimming sessions which are held six days per week.