MUST SEE: Stuntman sits in bean dip for 24-hours to show loyalty to fave restaurant

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — Stuntman Hunter Ray Barker went to extreme lengths to bring more diners into his favorite local restaurant. He sat in bean dip for 24 hours.

Barker became concerned that Los Toros Mexican restaurant was struggling because of the pandemic. Growing up, it was a restaurant he visited regularly with his family whenever there was a celebration.

So to try and bring attention to the business and encourage people to go there and eat outdoors or order takeout, he decided to do something he’s never done before.

“I just think we have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and support local businesses in a big explosive way and so why not?” he told Reuters.

The bean dip was Barker’s own concoction, mixing beans with starch flour and seasoning. He also developed some technology to help him survive the 24 hours.

He said “In terms of survival, the big thing that people asked was ‘What are you going to do when it comes to going to the restroom?’ I do have a funnel that’s connected to me right now so any time I do have to go number one, that is connected to a bag that’s attached to my body. For number two, that is a different story. We will just have to wait and see.”

Los Toros restaurant was established in 1967 and has been at the heart of the Chatsworth community in north west Los Angeles ever since.

Owner Nicolas Montano said that his father always had the mantra, if you give to the community, it will give back to you. And Barker is doing just that.

Montano said “I was pretty astounded when he said that he wanted to do this and I was like ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you want to do this?’ and he goes ‘Yeah. I think it would be fun and it’s something I want to help the business’.”

Los Toros, like many businesses, has been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Barker thinks that other people should follow his lead in supporting these businesses, saying “I personally believe that small businesses are the backbone of the nation. I believe it is our duty to support them and I just think if we can do that in a fun and in a way that encourages other people to bring some excitement to the small businesses, I think it’s really really helpful and I think now is the best time to do it.”

To prove his loyalty further to the restaurant, Barker also had the business’ logo of three bulls tattooed on his arm.

While most people were supportive of Barker, one diner, Jim Lane was a bit more cynical, joking “I think it says a lot, he’s willing to give a lot for the place he loves. Personally I think it would be really good if he drowned in the beans because I think it would put this place on the map.”