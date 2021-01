Nathan — also known as “Sir Prop A Lot” is taking his love of the circus to the streets of Denver, Colorado after he was laid off from his restaurant job twice due to the pandemic.

The talented performer uses colorful rings — juggling hula hoops during traffic stops. Once the red light hits, he bolts into the road and puts on his show hoping to generate some income.

But at the end of the day — Nathan says he loves being able to brighten up people’s days while doing what makes him happy.