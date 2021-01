It’s the “Super Bowl of technology.” The CES, also known as the Consumer Electronics Show, shows off the hottest new gadgets and devices.

From a robot that uses UV light to reduce bacteria and viruses like COVID-19 to a robot from Samsung that can do the dishes or bring you a drink of water, the convention shows the leading technology in the world of robotics.

The week long event is usually held in Las Vegas every year but is completely virtual due to the pandemic.