MUST SEE: Reese Witherspoon is totally twinning with daughter Ava

Actress Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava are totally twinning — and not just because of their matching Christmas sweaters!

44-year-old Witherspoon posted this photo on Instagram Monday with her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe. The caption says “Ok. It’s 100 [percent] true that I had to beg her to wear a matching holiday sweater but isn’t it cute?!”

Last February Reese posted a ski selfie with her daughter sparking one fan to comment “She looks like she could be your twin!” Another fan of the celeb joked “You literally birthed yourself!”

