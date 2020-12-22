MUST SEE: Penguins play with baubles and bubbles!

Penguin chicks at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium played with their first ever Christmas gifts this year.



It was a wintry playground of baubles and bubbles. A bauble is a small, showy trinket if you weren’t too sure. The Sea Life Sydney Aquarium penguin supervisor, Kerrie Dixon, says even the older birds got in on the fun.

The green and red baubles rolled across the penguins’ icy enclosure as the two-month-old chicks chased and pecked the festive ornaments. It was as a “winter wonderland” for both the chicks and the adult Gentoos.

The colony of penguin chicks hatched at the aquarium during November.