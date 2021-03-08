MUST SEE: “Open-concept bathroom” has no doors or walls in condo for sale

In a condo for sale in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, a porcelain throne sits for all to see. It’s called “an open-concept bathroom.”

The bathroom has no walls or doors. A frosted glass separates the toilet from the bathroom sink.

Robert Nichols, founder of the Boston Trust Realty Group founder and the home’s listing agent says he’s having a hard time finding the right buyer, but he still has hope.

“I think that the majority of us, it’s just not the right fit, but I’m still holding out hope that there’s one person out there, because all we need is one buyer, who prefers it this way and is willing to put their money behind it and embrace the freedom that comes with being able to poop out in the open,” Nichols said.

He also says there is a vent so no odors would linger, if that was a concern.

The Boston Trust Realty Group is selling the four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,001-square-foot home for $899,000.