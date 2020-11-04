MUST SEE: Officials save beaver from enclosed pool of water

City of Southlake Department of Public Safety in Texas were called to the scene of an enclosed pool of water with reports of a trapped beaver.

After trying to net him, coerce him off his blue float, and a myriad of other methods, officers finally created a plan to balance a wooden plank on top of a pool float.

Somehow their contraption worked and the beaver made it safely out of the enclosure. It was a tense few moments as he lumbered up the rickety, ever wobbling ramp back into the other lake where he will enjoy his beaver life.