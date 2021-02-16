MUST SEE: Man creates ice carousel for grandkids

A grandfather in Estonia has created a computer-free experience for his grandchildren: an ice carousel on the Baltic Sea measuring about 40-feet in diameter.

It is formed of a large circle cut into the surrounding ice on a frozen lake and is powered by a small outboard motor.

Creator Ants Ale said it wasn’t complicated to build but required patience.

“Together with my grandson it took some four five hours and then the wheels start to turn,” Ale said.

Ale has to remake part of the carousel every day, as below-zero temperatures cause the part made of water to freeze overnight.

On Valentine’s Day, a local ballet school performed a Swan Lake dance on the ice carousel.