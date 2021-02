Check out the largest snow maze in the world. The massive labyrinth in Manitoba, Canada is 240-feet by 240-feet, and took six weeks to build.

Co-owner Angie Masse who usually runs a corn maze during the warmer months said she wanted to make the maze even bigger to help with social distancing.

For many who have been spending a lot of time inside — it’s a chance to stretch their legs and add a little adventure.