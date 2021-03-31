MUST SEE: Kayaker lands first-ever double kickflip down a waterfall

Kayaker Aniol Serrasolses from Spain descended down a snowy mountain in his water craft before reaching a river where he performed the first-ever double kickflip down a waterfall.

Reaching speeds of over 60 miles per hour, Serrasolses steered his way down the 82,020 mile long stretch, which forms part of the Villarrica volcano in Chile.

After moving onto land, the Spanish kayaker slalomed through the forest and navigated his way down rapids before landing a first-ever double kickflip down a waterfall.