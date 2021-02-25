MUST SEE: Humpback whale gets up close & personal with boat in Southern California

Whale watchers in southern California got up close and personal on Wednesday with a humpback whale, which was filmed on camera “mugging” boats.

The video was captured off the coast of Newport Beach, where the mammal swam right up to a boat in a behavior known as “mugging,” which is when a whale swims close to a boat and stays nearby interacting with those on board for an extended period of time.

Humpback whales can grow up to 60 feet and 40 tons while living about 80 to 90 years, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Along the North American west coast, the whales breed along the Pacific coast of Mexico and will travel as far north as Alaska.