MUST SEE: Europe’s most active volcano still gushing lava

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, continued to spew lava, ashes and volcanic stones on Thursday.

The eruption, which featured spectacular displays of gushing lava, forced the temporary closure of Sicily’s Catania Airport, a frequent occurrence when Etna is in an active phase.

On Tuesday, areas surrounding the crater were secured but there were no reported injuries or deaths.

Nearby residents said the eruption was unusual in that big chunks of volcanic stones carpeted the area, not just ash.

Etna is a popular tourist destination, and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch.