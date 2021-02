A bottlenose dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida is predicting the outcome of the Super Bowl this Sunday. He’s rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nicholas, an 18-year-old rescue dolphin has predicted the winner for the last six sporting events. He correctly predicted the winner of this year’s College Football National Championship, Outback Bowl, Sugar bowl, Rose Bowl, and last year’s NBA finals. Nicholas even correctly predicted the winner of Super Bowl LIV.