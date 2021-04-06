MUST SEE: Dog snatches microphone from reporter on live TV!

A weather reporter in Moscow, Russya was suddenly interrupted by a golden retriever who stole the microphone (and the show) from a TV correspondent.

In the video — reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina started to talk about warm weather coming to the region when the dog jumped right on up and grabbed her microphone.

The video was shared on social media and now has become one of the most popular videos on the broadcast station – Mir’s YouTube channel — garnering almost 500 thousand views in just four days.