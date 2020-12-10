MUST SEE: Cuddly bear arm serves up beverages at coffee shop in China

A new novelty coffee shop in Shanghai, China is drawing quite the attention and is “bear-y” exciting for customers!

After ordering your drink, you scan a QR code on your phone below a mysterious opening in a wall. In just a few minutes time, a cuddly bear paw gives you your order! The building has absolutely no windows or even a door.



The paw sometimes exchanges a firm handshake with lucky customers or gives them a gentle pat on the head.

The shop prides itself on being inclusive — all of the baristas are Deaf.