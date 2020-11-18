MUST SEE: Artist creates replica landmarks using thousands of matchsticks

A radiologist in the morning and an artist by night, 62-year-old Ahmed Hassan uses matchsticks to create dazzling replicas of famous landmarks.

His home in the Egyptian city of Giza is full of artwork representing the ancient and modern wonders of the world, exclusively made out of matchsticks. Each piece takes him months to finish, the self-taught radiologist said.

His piece of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral was inspired by his sorrow after it was consumed by fire in 2019. He started working on the piece only four days after the fire, and it took him three months of work and nearly 28,000 matchsticks.

His other works include Alexandria’s Lighthouse, the Library of Alexandria and the Tower Bridge.

He participated in some exhibitions in Egypt, and donated some of its artwork including the replica of the Suez Canal. However, he says he does not plan to sell any of his pieces.

He dreams of showcasing his replicas in international museums and exhibitions.