MUST SEE: 78-year-old powerlifter going for 20th world record

What's the 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Royal Oak Gym in Michigan is now like a second home to 78-year-old Nora Langdon.

She wanted to get in shape, and now, she’s going on her 20th world record as a powerlifter.

Langdon says “It was intimidating but I said I’m not going to look at everybody else, I’m just going to look at my trainer and keep going and he keeps pushing me, so I keep going.”

Her coach, Art Little says he’ll never forget the first time he met Nora.

“She watched us getting ready for a powerlifting meet and asked a question I’ll never forget it… ‘Do you have any old broads doing that?’ And I said ‘Yeah’ so she came and watched us at the meet and said she wanted to do it,” Little says.

Langdon says she deadlifts close to 400-pound, squats 380, and bench presses up to 185.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss