MUST SEE: 78-year-old powerlifter going for 20th world record

The Royal Oak Gym in Michigan is now like a second home to 78-year-old Nora Langdon.

She wanted to get in shape, and now, she’s going on her 20th world record as a powerlifter.

Langdon says “It was intimidating but I said I’m not going to look at everybody else, I’m just going to look at my trainer and keep going and he keeps pushing me, so I keep going.”

Her coach, Art Little says he’ll never forget the first time he met Nora.

“She watched us getting ready for a powerlifting meet and asked a question I’ll never forget it… ‘Do you have any old broads doing that?’ And I said ‘Yeah’ so she came and watched us at the meet and said she wanted to do it,” Little says.

Langdon says she deadlifts close to 400-pound, squats 380, and bench presses up to 185.