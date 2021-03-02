MUST READ: Jonah Hill has powerful message for media & body shamers

Actor Jonah Hill is sending a powerful message to the press and people who like to body shame — and it’s resonating with fans.

Hill best known for his roles in “Superbad” and “Moneyball” is telling tabloids like the Daily Mail, who recently posted these paparazzi photos of him surfing, that his childhood insecurities were “exacerbated by years of public mockery about [his] body by the press.”



His Instagram post says “I don’t think i ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends….the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post. And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post.” It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.”