Monolith pops up in Toronto!



You may have heard about dozens of monoliths popping up in countries around the world this year, and now there is one in Toronto, Canada.



If you’re thinking “what’s a monolith?” — it’s a geological mass of stone or rock in a large upright position, or a large block serving as a pillar or monument. In these recent cases they are giant structures randomly appearing in unlikely spots.

This steel structure appeared sometime in the last week on the Humber Bay Trail in Ontario.

Similar structures have been spotted in Manitoba, Vancouver, Utah, California and Romania.

It’s not clear who is putting them up, or why. The city of Toronto says this one will be permitted to stay — for now.