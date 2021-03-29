Meet Alpacaccino! Help name these alpacas at the London Zoo

Keepers at London Zoo asked the public for help in choosing names for three new alpacas, the latest fluffy-haired lockdown arrivals.

The trio of young male South American alpacas were born on a British farm and moved to London Zoo at the beginning of March.

The zoo shortlisted three names for each woolly animal and now it is up to the public to choose the final ones in an online survey.

Alpacaccino, Cusco or Snowball are possible names for the white male who likes rolling around in hay and grass and prides himself on his self-massage skills, according to his keepers.

The names of two of his fluffy-haired companions are to be chosen based not only on their brown-coloured fur but also on their personalities.

The youngest one loves nothing more than snuggling up to his stablemates and his top three names options are Pumpkin Spice, Lima or Cookie.

His older pal is the most confident and the most vocal of the trio and his top three choices are Toffee Nut, Cuenca and Humbug.

The winning names are set to be announced just ahead of zoo’s reopening on April 12.

The pandemic and the lockdowns kept the visitors away and the zoo in Regent’s Park, central London and now nurses a multi-million-pound hole in its budget.

Opened in 1828 by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) the world’s oldest scientific zoo, together with Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, which is also owned by the ZSL, has 22,949 animals.