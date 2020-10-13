Mary J. Blige wants to raise awareness about Breast Cancer & screenings in the Black community

Mary J. Blige is considered the “Queen of Hip Hop ‘n’ Soul,” but now she’s using her voice to bring attention to barriers that black women face when it comes to breast cancer screenings.



The nine time Grammy award winner is partnering with the Black Women’s Health Imperative for a new campaign called P.O.W.E.R. of Sure.

P.O.W.E.R. is an acronym that stands for prevention, own your health journey, wellness, early detection, and results and resolutions. The singer’s aunt passed away from breast cancer, and Blige thinks if she had more knowledge of the tests available she may still be alive today.