Madonna took to Instagram Monday to show off her first tattoo at the age of 62.

According to People Magazine, Madonna got the letters "L R D S M E" tattooed in a typewriter-style font on the inside of her wrist as a tribute to her six children -- Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 8.