Since 1970, a Manhattan man has collected more than 550 Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia items. Now he’s taking his collection to Guinness Book of World Records.

Curt Herrman says there isn’t a record for most Chiefs collectibles in the Guinness Book of World Records, but he saw one for the Chicago Bears and got inspired. Now he’s waiting for certification.

Herrman plans to eventually pass down all 555 and counting items to his youngest son– who is also a Chiefs fan.