Lawsuit claims no tuna in Subway’s tuna sandwich, Jessica Simpson weighs in on “chicken of the sea”

A new lawsuit claims there’s no tuna in Subway’s tuna sandwiches.



Two California residents said they were tricked into buying something that lacked the ingredients they thought they were getting. In the complaint, they say the tuna is a “mixture of various concoctions” that have been “blended together to imitate” tuna’s appearance.



Jessica Simpson — known for her vast knowledge of “chicken of the sea” — tweeted — “It’s ok @Subway. It IS confusing.” The food chain known for its $5 foot-longs then tweeted back to Simpson “Ugh — we were just about to call you. Confirmed our tuna is 100% wild-caught tuna, and 100% not chicken.”