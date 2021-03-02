La Vie Boheme: ‘Rent’ musical celebrates 25th anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, stage actors Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega had been cast in a new, edgy musical downtown and wondered if anyone would remember it. The musical was “Rent” and it’s celebrating its silver anniversary this year with an online gala and a lot of gratitude from generations of fans.

New York Theater Workshop will celebrate “Rent” with a gala on March 2 that will be available to stream through March 6. Original cast members will be joined by theater stars such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris and Ben Platt. To get tickets to the virtual gala, click here.