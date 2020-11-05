Kanye gifts Kim hologram of late father for her birthday

Kim Kardashian West received a “Hologram from Heaven” for her birthday as a gift from her husband Kanye. It was a holographic message from her late father Robert Kardashian.

Kim was celebrating turning forty. She said in her Instagram post: “Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”