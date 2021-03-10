Kane Brown teams up with Lowe’s to give back to his hometown

Country music star Kane Brown is giving back to his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He has teamed up with Lowe’s Home Improvement for the company’s 100th birthday celebration. For their 100th anniversary, the company is investing $10-million dollars into 100 community projects all across the country.



Kane Brown, 27, who is a former Lowe’s associate himself, wanted to help renovate the Boys and Girls Club in Chattanooga to be a “home away from home” for local kids.

He says “I had it rough as a child so for me it’s about giving these kids a place to go if their parents are at work or can’t afford daycare or whatever. It’s cool for them to come in here and actually have nice things and not have everything torn apart or go somewhere where you don’t feel clean, safe, or anything.”

Brown says he feels like everyone in his hometown helped him make it to where he is today with chart topping country hits like “Heaven” and “Lose It.”