Janet Jackson selling off 1,000 costumes for charity

Outfits worn by Janet Jackson have gone on display in London, ahead of the singer’s upcoming auction.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus will have the collection in its windows until April 23, giving British fans an insight into Jackson’s life and career in a Covid-secure way.

The five-time Grammy winner is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos over the course of her career.

Also featuring in the auction, which will take place in Beverly Hills in California in May, is a never-before-seen music video, produced by Jackson herself for the event.

“It’s three catalogues in a box set, when you open the lid of the box set there’s a screen, there’s a video. Janet Jackson produced a video for this auction event, exclusive, never been done before,” Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan said, adding that this was Jackson’s own creative idea.

The earliest item in the collection, Nolan said is from 1977 when Jackson was aged ten. Meanwhile pieces like a pinstripe suit jacket are amongst items from later in her life.

Jackson’s famous black ensemble that she wore in her 1995 music video for “Scream” with her brother Michael Jackson is also part of the auction.

Acknowledging the ties some of the auction items have to her brother Michael and the Jackson family, Nolan said: “All these items represent her life and career, but of course, yes, when she was 10 in 1977, when she was on stage, when she was at the Jackson family awards in Las Vegas in 1984, Jackson family honours, of course that was all part of the Jackson family.”

The “Scream” jacket is expected to fetch up to $8,000, while her 1956 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup truck is amongst the items expected to bring home the largest sum, with estimates between $50,000 and $70,000.

The three-day auction will take place on the singer’s 55th birthday weekend, from May 14 until the May 17. Bidders can attend in-person or participate online.

Proceeds of the auction sales will be donated to Jackson’s chosen charity Compassion International, which aims to alleviate child poverty around the world.