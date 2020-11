First there were coloring books for adults, and now there’s Play-Doh for adults with some unique scents.



Hasbro has released Play-Doh products for adults dubbed Grown Up Scents. Some of the scents include lawn smell, mom jeans, grill king, and overpriced latte. The six-pack of Play-Doh sells for about $12.

If you want to get your hands on some you’ll have to wait. The products are currently sold out on Amazon.