Hilaria Baldwin criticized for fake Spanish accent

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of 30 Rock star — Alec Baldwin is taking some heat after some Instagram stories suggested that her Spanish accent was fake.



Podcaster Tracie Egan Morrissey shared a number of posts to her Instagram story that showcased the former ballroom dancer talking with a Spanish accent and then some without that same inflection.

Videos of Baldwin continued to surface on social media after Morrissey’s posts including one from a Today show segment in which she seemingly forgets the English word for cucumber while speaking with an accent. Hilaria spoke out on her own Instagram account addressing the criticism.

In a podcast interview from April, Baldwin stated she did not move to the United States until she was 19-years-old when she attended NYU. Several individuals claiming to have gone to high school with the former dancer in Boston took to social media to say she was not born-and-raised in Spain.