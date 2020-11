Rupert Grint, the actor best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movie franchise, finally joined Instagram, and his first post has fans pressing the love button!

The 32-year-old actor used his first post to introduce to the world his 7-month-old daughter.

The post read: “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”