Giant skulls line Mexico City street in preparation for Day of the Dead

Skull sculptures have graced the streets of Mexico City as part of Day of the Dead celebrations which are being held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty large skulls have been setup along the Mexican capital’s Reforma Avenue as part of an exhibition run by Mexicraneos.

With the exhibit now in its fourth year, the artists want the event to become part of traditional festivities that are slowly transforming into a public holiday instead of the private offerings made at home to honor dead. This year, Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos is celebrated from October 31, 2020 until November 2, 2020.