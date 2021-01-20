Garth Brooks sings “Amazing Grace” at Inauguration, says it’s his chance to serve

Today President Biden took the oath of office as the United States’ 46th President. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem and J.Lo followed with “This Land Is Your Land.”

Country superstar Garth Brooks took the to the stage and sang his rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

According to People, Brooks accepted the invitation to perform after a phone call invitation from Dr. Jill Biden.

The country icon said: “This is not a political statement — this is a statement of unity….I’ve played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan….this is an honor for me to get to serve.”