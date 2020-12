Toilet paper has become a hot commodity during the pandemic so artist Matt Lyczak of Kansas City, MO decided to have a little fun. He created a dazzling 2-ply light display with giant toilet paper rolls fit for a king.



Lyczak says he wants to flush 2020 down the drain.

Those passing by his outside decorations seem to enjoy the humor. One person said “he’s tp’d his own house…so if he runs out, he just has to go outside.”