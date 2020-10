It may be pumpkin spice season but Dunkin’ has unveiled something with a little more kick.



They call it the Spicy Ghost Pepper donut. It’s a yeast doughnut ring, glazed with a strawberry flavored icing and topped with a blend of cayenne, ghost pepper, and red sanding sugar.

The ghost pepper is considered on of the hottest chili peppers in the world. Some of its recent taste-testers have described the Spicy Ghost Pepper donut as “deliciously daring.”