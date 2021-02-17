Emma Stone takes on villain role in Disney’s “Cruella” series

Disney announced today that the new Disney Plus series “Cruella” will be coming out in May 2021.

The trailer was released on Twitter with the caption “Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021.”



It shows Emma Stone playing the title role, based in 1970’s London. The show chronicles Estella — played by Stone, who is a young grifter during the punk rock revolution.



Her relationship with the Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend played by Emma Thompson, causes Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the infamous Cruella.