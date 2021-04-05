Daredevil scales building in Barcelona, gets in hot water with officials

Meet George King. He free climbed one of Europe’s highest skyscrapers in Barcelona on Friday without any ropes or safety measures.



Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 381-foot Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city.

This was not a stunt approved by the city however. As he was coming down, King was arrested by the police and presented with a fine.

King said “When I was at the top I felt that I was in another dimension of bliss. When I met the police on the way down my head was still in the clouds.”



The feat earned King six months in a young offenders’ center for breaching a civil injunction taken out by the owners of the building.