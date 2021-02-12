CUTE! Squirrel monkeys celebrate Valentine’s Day in special way

Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo have been helping the leader of their squirrel monkey family keep his seven partners happy this Valentine’s Day with special food packages.

Nine-year-old Nuka and his fellow Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys have been treated to heart-themed hessian bags filled with their favourite mealworms.

While the keepers ensured there was a bag for every monkey, that hasn’t stopped them wrestling over the treats.

ZSL London Zoo’s gates remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the absence of paying visitors has caused significant financial pressure on ZSL’s charity zoos.

The International Conservation Charity, which also runs Whipsnade Zoo in the East of England, has called on the public to donate however much they can to keep the zoos functioning during the Coronavirus lockdown.