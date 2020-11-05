CUTE: Panda named after 100 days in South Korea park

A Chinese baby panda, born to a pair of adult pandas loaned to South Korea from China, celebrated her 100th day on Wednesday and received a new name and blessings from the public.

The cub is the first panda born in South Korea. Everland, an amusement park run by Samsung Group in Yongin city that provides the shelter for her, held a belated celebration to commemorate the rare occasion for the endangered species.

She turned 100 days-old on October 28 and the zoo named her “Fu Bao,” meaning lucky treasure baby, after a poll participated by some 50,000 people.

The baby panda weighed 0.43 lbs and was 6.5 inches tall at birth, but has since grown to 12.8 lbs and 23 inches, Everland said.

Fu Bao’s parents arrived in South Korea from Sichuan Province of China on a 15-year loan in 2016, as agreed by the two countries during a summit in 2014. The pair are the first to arrive in South Korea from China since 1994. The cub is expected to return to China in three or four years’ time, the zoo said.