CUTE! Panda cub has field day with basket

A panda cub has a new toy — a basket! Her adorable antics have been caught on camera for your viewing pleasure. Meet Qin Yun.

She was born on August 17, 2020 at the Qinling breeding base for giant pandas in Xi’an of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. The Qinling Panda Breeding Research Center is China’s third largest panda breeding and research center, with 32 artificially bred pandas currently kept in captivity.

Qin Yun’s cute game with the basket brought lots of smiles to onlookers who captured the cuddly creature’s tumbles on camera.