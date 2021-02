Canadian magician Ron Gudel brought his seven-year-old tobogganing bunny “Cookie” with him on a run down Blue Heron Hill in Windsor, Ontario.

The bunny hopped on his shoulder for the sled run of their lives.

Gudel says he and Cookie hope to spread some much needed joy during their winter outings.

Seeing how comfortable Cookie looks on the sled or riding shotgun, one could say that this is one cookie with a taste fur adventure.