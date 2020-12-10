CUTE! Bear cub & dog are the best of friends!

A competitive friendship links four-year-old Rommi the dog and a 10-month-old bear cub Andreyka, living in the Siberian zoo on the bank of the Baikal lake.

The cub was found in a weak condition earlier this year and named Andreyka after an employee who nursed her, has gained weight and strength and is being conditioned to be returned to the wild.

Part of the conditioning involves play-fighting with Alaskan Malamute Rommi, who has become the bear’s sparring partner, and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild.

“When we let Andreyka bear out into the wild, I think, Rommi will miss her, as she was lucky to get such a partner, they are having loads of fun, running around and playing around, ” said Daria Trifonova, who takes care of the animals in the zoo.

Siberian zoo houses a wide variety of animals including foxes, wolves, raccoons, lynxes ad others. The center also rehabilitates wounded animals and deserted cubs found in the taiga, and prepare them for return to the natural habitat.