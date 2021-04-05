Curtain rises for first Broadway show in over a year, invite-only for frontline workers

The curtain finally came up on Broadway on Saturday April 3, 2021 as NY PopsUp showcased Tony-award winning dancer Savion Glover offering a tribute to front line workers with his feet, and fellow Tony award winner Nathan Lane performed a new monologue called “Playbills” which was written for the occasion.

For the first time since March 11, 2020 Broadway’s St. James Theatre staged a performance.

Savion Glover tapped on stage and Lane performed a monologue written by Paul Rudnick.

The event organized by the state’s NY PopsUp initiative, hosted front line workers. The invite-only event was the first of 10 that will play Broadway houses over the course of 10 weeks.

