Could Sister Act 3 be a reality?!

Sister Act fans, listen up! A third movie could be in the works. The film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, revealed there’s an effort to make the project happen.

Last week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the late night show host asked Goldberg why a third movie never happened.

Goldberg, known for her role as Sister Mary Clarence said:

“Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it…and then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

The original movie Sister Act premiered in 1992. Its sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released the following year.