COOL VIDEO: Sea foam covers village in Ireland

Thick layers of sea foam covered an Irish village on Sunday, February 14, 2021 after days of high winds churning up the sea.

Clouds of the white foam blanketed several houses and streets in Bunmahon a small village on Ireland’s east coast.

The unusual weather phenomenon occurs regularly in the area according to local media, but rarely this plentiful.

According to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — sea foam forms when dissolved organic matter in the ocean is strongly agitated by wind and waves and usually disappears after a few days.