Congrats! Gal Gadot & hubby expecting baby number 3

Monday, Gal Gadot announced she and husband Yaron Varsano are expecting their third child.

Sharing the news on social media, the “Wonder Woman” star, 35, shared a photo of her family and Varsano’s hand on her stomach with the caption “Here we go again.”

Gadot and Israeli real estate developer Varsano married in 2008, and have two daughters, Alma, 9 and Maya, 3.

Fellow celebrities were quick to send in their messages of congratulations, including “Justice League” co-star Jason Momoa who commented, “Congratulations mama.”